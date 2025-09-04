GST 2.0: Piyush Goyal defends reform, slams opposition criticism as ‘ignorance’ - 'PM Modi has ensured...'

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal has strongly defended the Narendra Modi government’s recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, dismissing opposition criticism that the measures represent “1.5 reforms” or a case of “better late than never.” Union Minister Goyal argued that such remarks reflect a lack of understanding of the systematic, step-by-step approach adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past eight years.

“Well, I think it only demonstrates their ignorance that they have not understood the step-by-step systematic way in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made this entire GST over the last eight years a success story which is watched by the whole world,” Piyush Goyal said.

What Are the Key GST Reforms Being Discussed? Goyal highlighted that the government has successfully abolished and combined more than 30 taxes, duties, and levies into a single tax, simplifying the indirect tax structure for businesses and consumers alike.

“He has ensured that more than 30 taxes, duties and levies have been abolished and combined into one tax. At that point in time, states wanted to make sure they didn’t lose revenue. So there was a fitment in the nearest rate for all the products,” he explained.

The minister emphasised that Prime Minister Modi has consistently reduced GST rates over the years, citing the 2018 reduction covering over 100 items.

“Over the past eight years, Prime Minister Modi has consistently reduced the rate, helping the people, the common man, whenever required. I remember in 2018, he had reduced it to over 100 items. And has continuously been very sensitive to the demands of people,” Goyal added.

Why Is This Latest GST Reform a ‘Game-Changer’? According to Piyush Goyal, the most recent reform is transformative because the compensation mechanism for states is no longer required. Having met the 14% annual compensation growth commitment, the government now has the flexibility to return the benefits directly to the people.

“But this time, since the compensation was no longer required, having met the 14% compensation growth every year to the states by November or so, it will not be required. His will has given him the elbow room and Prime Minister Modi decided that all of it should go back to the people of India and it’s a game-changing transformation,” he said.

How Has the Opposition Reacted to GST 2.0? Opposition parties have labelled the reforms as partial or delayed, using terms such as “1.5 reforms” and “better late than never” and “Gabbar Tax”, Goyal countered that these statements ignore the long-term planning and incremental reductions implemented under the Modi government.