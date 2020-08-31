Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation of States. In his letter he stated that he was very much concerned about the borrowing options offered to states after 41st GST Council Meeting on August 27. "Our stance has been that Government of India has moral & legal obligation to pay compensation for shortfall in GST collections," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrote.

As per the Centre's calculations, the compensation requirement of states in current fiscal would be ₹3 lakh crore, of which ₹65,000 crore would come from levy of cess. Out of the shortfall of ₹2.35 lakh crore, the shortfall due to GST implementation is ₹97,000 crore and the remaining is due to COVID-19 impact.

The Centre has given two options to states -- to either borrow the entire ₹2.35 lakh crore or borrow only ₹97,000 crore through a special window, which would be provided by the RBI, to meet the revenue shortfall.

"My first concern is that in both the options suggested by the government, the states are being required to borriow from the market to make good the shortfall in compensation due. This is administratively difficult to implement and more expensive.Further the reasons being cited for such an arrangement are not persuasive. Whether the Gvernment of India borrows or the Satate governments borrow..., it is the overall general government deficit that is relevant. The argument that States borrowing for what is essentially a Government of India obligation is a seemingly better optical arrangement does not appear to be astrong or valid reason," stated Tamil Nadu CM's letter to PM Modi.

He asked the Government to ensure that the states get their full dues of the compensation in the current year itself along with the committed 2 per cent additional borrowing permissible to states under the Atmanirbhar Bharat stimulus package.

"Provide a formal and categorical assurance that any spillover of the compensation due will be paid in the period after March 31, 2022," said the Chief Minister

