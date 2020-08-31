"My first concern is that in both the options suggested by the government, the states are being required to borriow from the market to make good the shortfall in compensation due. This is administratively difficult to implement and more expensive.Further the reasons being cited for such an arrangement are not persuasive. Whether the Gvernment of India borrows or the Satate governments borrow..., it is the overall general government deficit that is relevant. The argument that States borrowing for what is essentially a Government of India obligation is a seemingly better optical arrangement does not appear to be astrong or valid reason," stated Tamil Nadu CM's letter to PM Modi.