GST collections  top   1  trillion for 2nd month in a row

The indirect tax collections staying above the trillion-rupee mark indicate economic activity is gradually reviving after the devastating second covid wave. The collections are expected to increase further as India enters the festival season when people make big-ticket purchases. “With the easing of covid restrictions, GST collection for July and August have again crossed ₹1 trillion, which indicates the economy is recovering at a fast pace. Coupled with economic growth, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, have also been contributing to enhanced GST collections. Robust revenues are likely to continue in the coming months, too," the finance ministry said.