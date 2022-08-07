Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises 24x7 power supply, jobs

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises 24x7 power supply, jobs1 min read . 12:47 PM IST
- '3 months after making govt in Gujarat, we'll make electricity free,' said AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday promised that if his party comes to power in Gujarat in the coming Assembly elections it will ensure a round-the-clock power supply in the state and waive off the bills from the previous year.
"3 months after making govt in Gujarat, we'll make electricity free. We've a plan for employment of youth, unemployment allowance to be given to unemployed. Will make hospitals, schools in villages on lines of Delhi model," said Delhi CM & AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal
The Delhi chief minister is on a two-day visit to the BJP-ruled Gujarat, where the Assembly elections are due later this year.
Last month, Kejriwal had promised that his party will provide free electricity up to 300 units per month if voted to power in Gujarat. He also said power dues up to December 2021 will be waived off if AAP is voted to power in the state where the BJP has been in power since 1998. The free electricity scheme will be implemented in Gujarat within three months after the assembly elections, he promised.
On the criticism of `revadi culture' or distribution of freebies to win elections, which prime minister Narendra Modi recently flagged as a dangerous trend, Kejriwal asked what was wrong if his government in Delhi provided free education and healthcare to the poor. As to the free electricity scheme in Delhi and Punjab, he claimed that the cost was recovered by increasing the revenue substantially.
