Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Politics / News /  Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel's 2.0 team of cabinet ministers. Check full list

Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel's 2.0 team of cabinet ministers. Check full list

2 min read . 03:09 PM ISTLivemint
BJP leader Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Gujarat Chief Minister for a second consecutive time, during a ceremony, in Gandhinagar

  • Bhupendra Patel took the oath for the second straight term as the Chief Minister. Sixteen cabinet ministers also took oath alongside Bhupendra Patel

Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat today. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the helipad ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar this afternoon. Bhupendra Patel took the oath for the second straight term as the Chief Minister.

Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat today. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the helipad ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar this afternoon. Bhupendra Patel took the oath for the second straight term as the Chief Minister.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states. Sixteen cabinet ministers also took oath alongside Bhupendra Patel.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states. Sixteen cabinet ministers also took oath alongside Bhupendra Patel.

Gujarat:List of ministers who took oath in the Gujarat cabinet

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

Gujarat:List of ministers who took oath in the Gujarat cabinet

Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel

Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel

Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai

Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai

Balvantsinh Chandan Singh Rajput

Balvantsinh Chandan Singh Rajput

Kunwarji Mohanbhai Babariya

Kunwarji Mohanbhai Babariya

Mulubhai Haridasbhai Bera

Mulubhai Haridasbhai Bera

Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor

Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya

Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi

Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi

Jagdish Vishwakarma

Jagdish Vishwakarma

Purshottambhai Solanki

Purshottambhai Solanki

Khabar Bachubhai Maganbhai

Khabar Bachubhai Maganbhai

Mukeshbhai Patel

Mukeshbhai Patel

Bhikhusinh Parmar

Bhikhusinh Parmar

Praful Pansheriya

Praful Pansheriya

Kunwarjibhai Halpati

Kunwarjibhai Halpati

The new entrants include 11 former ministers. The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya. Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge. 

The new entrants include 11 former ministers. The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya. Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge. 

The six other ministers of state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar. Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

The six other ministers of state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar. Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5. Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5. Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.

*With inputs from agencies

*With inputs from agencies

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP