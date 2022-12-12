Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel's 2.0 team of cabinet ministers. Check full list

Gujarat: Bhupendra Patel's 2.0 team of cabinet ministers. Check full list2 min read . 03:09 PM IST
- Bhupendra Patel took the oath for the second straight term as the Chief Minister. Sixteen cabinet ministers also took oath alongside Bhupendra Patel
Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat today. The oath was administered by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the helipad ground inside the new secretariat complex in Gandhinagar this afternoon. Bhupendra Patel took the oath for the second straight term as the Chief Minister.
The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states. Sixteen cabinet ministers also took oath alongside Bhupendra Patel.
Kanubhai Mohanlal Desai
Rushikesh Ganeshbhai Patel
Patel Raghavjibhai Hansrajbhai
Balvantsinh Chandan Singh Rajput
Kunwarji Mohanbhai Babariya
Mulubhai Haridasbhai Bera
Kuberbhai Mansukhbhai Dindor
Bhanuben Manoharbhai Babariya
Harsh Rameshkumar Sanghvi
Jagdish Vishwakarma
Purshottambhai Solanki
Khabar Bachubhai Maganbhai
Mukeshbhai Patel
Bhikhusinh Parmar
Praful Pansheriya
Kunwarjibhai Halpati
The new entrants include 11 former ministers. The Cabinet ministers include Kanu Desai, Rishikesh Patel, Raghvji Patel, Balvantsinh Rajput, Kunvarji Bavaliya, Mulu Bera, Kuber Dindor and Bhanuben Babariya. Harsh Sanghvi and Jagdish Vishwakarma were sworn in as ministers of state with independent charge.
The six other ministers of state include Parshottam Solanki, Bachu Khabad, Mukesh Patel, Praful Pansheriya, Kuverji Halpati and Bhikhusinh Parmar. Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.
In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5. Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results. He was elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party on Saturday, following which he met the governor and staked the claim to form the next government. Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced Vijay Rupani in September 2021.
*With inputs from agencies
