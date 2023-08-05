Gujarat: BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigns as state's general secretary

Gujarat: BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigns as state's general secretary1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 01:51 PM IST
Gujarat BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigns as general secretary amid rebellion against party president.
Gujarat's influential BJP leader Pradipsinh Vaghela resigned from the general secretary post on Saturday. Vaghela was also in charge of the party's state headquarters, Shree Kamalam in Gandhinagar.
The resignation followed close on the heels of an alleged rebellion against Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil in south Gujarat.
Earlier this week, three BJP workers were arrested by the Surat Crime Branch from south Gujarat for accusing Paatil of corruption over the allocation of portfolios to various party leaders.
The arrest happened following an FIR registered by the bJP MLA Sandeep Desai from the Choryasi constituency.
In a similar case, Jinendra Shah was arrested by the Surat Crime Branch in a case related to defaming Paatil in July.
Earlier in April this year, general secretary Bhargav Bhatt was relieved from the top post by the party's high command.
At present, Gujarat BJP is left with two general secretaries from four earlier. Rajni Patel and Vinod Chavda are Gujarat BJP general secretaries currently.
