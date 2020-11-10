Gujarat bypoll result 2020: BJP leading in 7 seats, Congress in one in Morbi

After six rounds of counting, candidates of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat are leading in seven out of the eight Assembly constituencies for which bypolls were held while the Congress party is ahead in one seat.

The counting started at 8 am in eight centres set up in these constituencies.

Congress's Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel has taken a lead on Morbi seat, while the BJP maintains upper hand on other seven constituencies of Dang, Karjan, Lemdi, Gadhada, Abdasa, Dhari and Kaprada, as per the early trends of counting on Tuesday.

BJP's Pradhumansinh Jadeja is leading by more than 2,300 votes in Abdasa seat while former minister Kiritsinh Rana is ahead by 5,400 votes in Limbdi, among other candidates.

Congress's Patel is leading in Morbi constituency by a margin of over 1,500 votes, as per the latest Election Commission data.

60.75% voter turnout recorded in 3 Nov bypolls

A 60.75% voter turnout was recorded in the bypolls held on 3 November in Abdasa (Kutch), Limbdi (Surendranagar), Morbi (Morbi district), Dhari (Amreli), Gadhada (Botad), Karjan (Vadodara), Dang (Dang district) and Kaprada (Valsad) Assembly seats.

As many as 81 candidates contested the bypolls across the eight seats.

In Gujarat, the bye-elections were necessitated on eight seats after the sitting Congress MLAs resigned ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held in June this year. Five of them later joined the BJP and are contesting the bypolls on the saffron party ticket.

Going by the exit polls, the ruling BJP is expected to perform well in both the states. The exit polls forecast that the party is expected to win five to six seats in UP while in Gujarat, the party is expected to win six to seven seats out of eight.

