The swearing-in of new ministers in the Gujarat Cabinet of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will take place at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar at 1 pm today.

According to sources, over 20 leaders would be sworn in as ministers, news agency ANI reported.

The majority of ministers in the cabinet headed by previous Chief Minister Vijay Rupani are likely to be dropped, the sources said.

Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. He is the first Chief Minister in Gujarat from the Kadva Patel community which forms nearly 12.4 per cent of the state's population. Till now all the other "Patel" chief ministers of Gujarat were from the Leuva Patel community.

The party is counting on Patel to shore up the party's fortunes ahead of the assembly elections towards the end of next year. In the 2017 state election, the BJP won 99 of the state's 182 Assembly seats and Congress got 77 seats.

59-year-old BJP leader Patel is a first-time MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel. He had won his maiden seat by a margin of 117,000 votes in 2017. He grabbed more than 72 per cent of the vote share in the Ghatlodia constituency during the 2017 assembly polls.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.