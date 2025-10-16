Gujarat cabinet expansion: All 16 ministers submit resignations to CM Bhupendra Patel

A day ahead of the planned cabinet expansion in Gujarat, all 16 ministers except Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resigned on Thursday, news agency PTI reported citing BJP sources.

Resignations of all 16 ministers have been accepted by the party. Except for Chief Minister Patel, all the ministers have resigned,” the BJP source told PTI.

The state government announced earlier in the morning that Patel will expand his cabinet on Friday, 17 October. According to the official release, the cabinet expansion is scheduled to take place at 11:30 AM on Friday.

Governor Acharya Devvratji will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the designated ministers included in this expansion of the State Cabinet during the ceremony.

17-member Gujarat Cabinet to expand The present Council of Ministers has 17 members, including CM Patel. Eight of them are cabinet-rank ministers, while the others are Ministers of State (MoS).

Gujarat, which has a 182-member assembly, can have a maximum of 27 ministers (15 per cent of the strength of the House).

Earlier this month, MoS Jagdish Vishwakarma became the new president of the state Bharatiya Janata Party unit, replacing Union minister CR Paatil.

Bhupendra Patel became chief minister for the second time on 12 December 2022.

Bhupendra Patel rings NSE bell

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, CEO of National Stock Exchange, Ashish Chauhan, along with others, ring the bell during the Green Bond Listing Program of Surat Municipal Corporation

On Thursday, Bhupendra Patel performed the bell-ringing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange, Mumbai, to mark the listing of Surat Municipal Corporation's Municipal Green Bond.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Surat Municipal Corporation has engaged citizens as partners in green and sustainable development through the issuance of green municipal bonds worth ₹200 crore.

He said that the oversubscription of Surat's Green Bond by eight times reflects investors' enthusiasm for investing in green bonds.

Surat Municipal Corporation had issued ₹200 crore worth of listed, taxable, redeemable, secured non-convertible municipal bond debentures. These green bonds were open for subscription from 6 October 2025 to 9 October 2025.

During this period, the issue received ₹800 crore worth of subscriptions against a demand of ₹200 crore, leading to bond allocation through a draw system.

