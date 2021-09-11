Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Rupani on Saturday tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat ahead of an Assembly election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state early next year.

Elections are scheduled in December 2022 to elect 182 members of the Gujarat Assembly.

Rupani has submitted his resignation letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Raj Bhawan. However, the 65-year-old did not reveal what prompted him to step down.

Moments after his unprecedented exit from the top post, the BJP leader addressed a press conference at Raj Bhavan where he confirmed that he has resigned as the CM of Gujarat.

Rupani said his resignation is in accordance to the "BJP's tradition" of providing all party workers an equal opportunity.

“I have resigned as chief minister of Gujarat," Rupani said after submitting his resignation letter. “I was given the opportunity to serve the state for five years. I will further do whatever is asked by my party," the BJP leader said, adding that he is committed to the leadership of PM Modi.

He further said, "I believe that the journey of Gujarat's development should go ahead under a new leadership, with new excitement and new energy. Keeping this in mind, I have resigned as Chief Minister Of Gujarat."

On who will be the next Gujarat CM

Asked about reasons for his resignation, Rupani said, “In BJP, it is like a relay race for party workers. One gives the baton to the other." On who will be the next CM, Rupani said that the party will decide about it.

According to reports, the names of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil and state vice president Gordhan Zadafia are being considered by the party to succeed Rupani as the CM of Gujarat.

Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on 7 August, 2016, following the resignation of incumbent Anandiben Patel, and continued in the office after the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Rupani, who completed five years in office on 7 August last month, was present at the inauguration on Saturday of Sardardham Bhavan where PM Modi was present virtually.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.