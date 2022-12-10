Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel, state cabinet ministers to take oath on 12 Dec

Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel, state cabinet ministers to take oath on 12 Dec2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the state's cabinet ministers will take oath on 12 December. The Bharatiya Janata Party has won the Gujarat Assembly elections for the 7th consecutive time and Patel will be taking oath for the second consecutive time.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah will also be present during the oath ceremony. It is likely that CMs of BJP-ruled states might also attend the oath ceremony.
Patel scripted history, winning the Ghatlodia constituency by a record margin of about 1,92,000 votes. This constituency has given Gujarat two of its chief ministers - Anandiben Patel and the current CM.
Patel replaced former Vijay Rupani as chief minister after the latter resigned last year-15 months before the Gujarat elections.
Yesterday, Patel submitted his resignation to Governor Acharya Devvrat ahead of the formation of his new government.
CM Patel along with state BJP President CR Patil, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi, Minister of Health and Family Welfare Rushikesh Patel, and Chief Whip of Gujarat Pankaj Desai reached Raj Bhavan on Friday around 12 pm to tender the resignation of the government, which was accepted by the Governor.
Meanwhile, on Saturday, the BJP minister will hold a meeting on Saturday (10 December) at the state BJP office "Kamalam" in Gandhinagar, after which the leaders will meet the Governor at around 2 pm to stake claim to form the government.
In the home state of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP has smashed all previous records of electoral performance.
BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.
The Congress secured 17 seats, AAP secured 5, with 1 for SP and 3 Independent candidates will be in the newly-formed Gujarat Assembly along with 156 BJP candidates.
The BJP's seventh consecutive Assembly poll win in Gujarat is its biggest since the founding of this state in 1960.
Among the important seats that BJP won this time were Congress bastions Mahudha and Thasra of Kheda, Borsad of Anand, and Vyara. These seats were held by Congress since Independence. Mohan Konkani of the BJP bagged the prestigious Vyara seat.
The BJP also won 24 out of 27 ST reserved seats in Gujarat, an increase of 12 seats as compared to the last elections. The tribals, too, voted for BJP in huge numbers.
