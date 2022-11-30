The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Gujarat Election 2022 with more than two-thirds majority, predicted senior party member Vijay Rupani. The former Gujarat CM has also said that his party is fully confident of winning the state elections and forming the government.

Rupani, in an exclusive interview with ANI, predicted that the BJP would fare better this time than it did in the 2017 Gujarat elections. For the seventh time, the BJP will take control of the government, he said while adding that Congress, which was very powerful in 2017 thanks to the Patidar movement and the Thakur Samaj movement, was fighting for its existence in the elections of 2022. He reminded that, in 2017, Congress was able to win 77 seats, and the BJP stopped at 99.

The Patidar movement has come to an end, many people joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, he added. Hardik Patel himself joined the BJP, more than 15 Congress MLAs joined the BJP, and Alpesh Thakur, the leader of the Thakur community movement, joined the BJP, thus this time the BJP will regain power, said Rupani who was the chief minister of Gujarat between 2016 and 2021.

Rupani asserted that only the BJP could decide against him contesting for the Gujarat Election 2022 since the party was like a family. The BJP is of the opinion that young talent should be given a chance, according to him.

Earlier, in November, Vijay Rupani and senior party leaders like Nitin Patel and Bhupendrasinh Chudasama decided not to contest the elections. Rupani said seniors had decided not to run for office so that newcomers should have a chance. The party leadership has been informed, according to Rupani, that he would not run for office.

The dates of the assembly elections in Gujarat are slated for December 1 and December 5, with the announcement of the results on December 8. For the past 27 years, the BJP has held the reins of power in Gujarat. Narendra Modi was the state's longest-serving chief minister.

(With ANI inputs)

