Gujarat Election 2022: BJP to get over two-thirds majority, says senior BJP leader1 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 09:57 AM IST
The BJP has been in charge in Gujarat for the past 27 years.
The BJP has been in charge in Gujarat for the past 27 years.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win the Gujarat Election 2022 with more than two-thirds majority, predicted senior party member Vijay Rupani. The former Gujarat CM has also said that his party is fully confident of winning the state elections and forming the government.