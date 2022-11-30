Rupani, in an exclusive interview with ANI, predicted that the BJP would fare better this time than it did in the 2017 Gujarat elections. For the seventh time, the BJP will take control of the government, he said while adding that Congress, which was very powerful in 2017 thanks to the Patidar movement and the Thakur Samaj movement, was fighting for its existence in the elections of 2022. He reminded that, in 2017, Congress was able to win 77 seats, and the BJP stopped at 99.