Gujarat election: Kejriwal to visit Kutch today, attend town hall meeting ahead polls
Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a meeting with party leaders regarding the forthcoming Gujarat elections
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a one-day Gujarat visit on Tuesday and will attend a town hall meeting at Bhuj in Kutch district, a party leader said.