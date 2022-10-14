The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll schedule of the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Friday. A bitter battle lies ahead in both the states as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) brace to take on Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its citadel of Gujarat, and also in Himachal Pradesh in the state assembly elections.

Gujarat Legislative Assembly election 2022:

The Gujarat assembly polls for the 182 seats are speculated to be held in December 2022.

The previous assembly elections took place in 2017 in which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 99 seats, Congress won77 seats while AAP stood nil. For AAP, the elections will be an opportunity to emerge as a pan-nation party.

The BJP has been in the saddle in Gujarat for 27 years, barring a 17-month stint wherein party rebel Shankersinh Vaghela’s splinter held fort with Congress support.

For Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat must be retained if the 2024 electoral war has to be waged freely for a third stint.

Campaigning is heating up in Gujarat ahead of announcement of dates for the Assembly elections, with prominent political leaders like Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Rahul Gandhi visiting the state.

The roads of cities and villages of Gujarat are filled up with advertisement banners of political parties.

PM Modi was on a whirlwind tour of Gujarat for two days this week and inaugurated/laid the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹27,000 crore in different parts of the state like Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji. He also inaugurated metro train services for Ahmedabad and also flagged off India's third Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar last month visited the state and met state officials and representatives of political parties. He reviewed the preparedness of the state administration for conducting the elections. Political parties are also undertaking an extensive advertisement campaign in mainstream and social media.

Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly election 2022:

The polling for 68 members' seats also may be held in December this year. In 2017, the BJP formed the government in the hilly state with Jai Ram Thakur becoming the chief minister.

ECI also held a review meeting in Himachal Pradesh last month with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendent of Police, IG, DIG, and CAPF and Nodal Officers of 12 districts.

The term of the Himachal assembly ends on January 8, 2023. The state has 45 BJP MLAs in the House, while Congress has 20.

The model code of conduct will come into effect as soon as the election commission announces the schedule.