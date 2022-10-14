The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll schedule of the upcoming Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls on Friday. A bitter battle lies ahead in both the states as the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) brace to take on Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its citadel of Gujarat, and also in Himachal Pradesh in the state assembly elections.

