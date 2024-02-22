Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on 21 February informed the Assembly that the state government has demolished 108 Mazars as part of a crackdown on ‘ encroachments ’. Sanghavi made these remarks while requesting the Assembly to approve the budget for the home department.

In the assembly, he referred to an earlier speech by Ellisbridge BJP MLA and said, “Today, the point mentioned by Amitbhai… He said that a Derasar was removed in Jamalpur. Now, Dada’s (Bhupendra Patel) bulldozer is moving around in every nook and corner of the state so that no temple or devsthan can be removed while hatching a conspiracy. Nobody knows where will it (bulldozer) go," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

“In all, 108 mazars have been demolished (in the state) and the state’s properties have been opened… The encroachment around Somnath has been removed. This bulldozer of Dada can enter a 20-ft wide street and an 80-m wide road," Sanghavi added as reported by HT.

Additionally, he also questioned the unexpected emergence of several Mazars on the recently redeveloped Junagah's Uparkot Fort property and said, “In Uparkot, it was not known where (and when) all Mazars were built. How can it be built suddenly?"

Meanwhile yesterday, the state government also informed the Assembly that a new 'cyber crime unit' will be set up under an Additional DGP-rank officer to prevent as well as investigate crimes committed using digital technology.

To deal with any emergency situation in the state, Sanghavi also announced that the state government will set up a 'Special Action Force' or SAF on the lines of the Rapid Action Force (RAF). While seeking in the House for the approval of the budgetary allocation, he also claimed that the BJP-led state was the "safest" state and asked the opposition, which cited NCRB data on crimes to attack the government, to check if anyone can move freely at 2 am in other states as is the case here.

"Cyber crimes have become a matter of concern nowadays. Victims of cyber crimes many times feel so helpless that they end their lives. Scamsters not only defraud people financially but also trap our daughters using technology. Under our 'TRISHUL' project, we will set up a new call centre and appoint phone operators so that calls of cyber crime victims do not go unanswered," Sanghavi said as quoted by PTI.

In another announcement, he added that nearly 650 Information Technology (IT) experts will be appointed to help the police crack online crimes, making it the first state to have such an arrangement. Moreover, he also declared that a single emergency helpline number '112' will also soon be activated in the state, with efforts being made to ensure that maximum response time for rural areas is 20 minutes and 10 minutes in cities.

(With inputs from PTI)

