Gujarat HM Harsh Sanghavi in Assembly: '108 Mazars demolished…CM's bulldozer moving around every nook, corner'
Harsh Sanghavi informed the Assembly about the demolition of 108 Mazars in a crackdown on encroachments. He also spoke on the establishment of a new cyber crime unit and a Special Action Force for emergencies.
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on 21 February informed the Assembly that the state government has demolished 108 Mazars as part of a crackdown on ‘encroachments’. Sanghavi made these remarks while requesting the Assembly to approve the budget for the home department.