The counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat, and 231 taluka panchayat in Gujarat is being held on Tuesday.

The polling, which witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP, took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82%, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60% for taluka panchayats.

The final figures were released on Monday by the State Election Commission.

Voting was held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials had informed.

For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, the SEC said.

According to the latest development, out of 231 taluka panchayats, the BJP is leading in 73, Congress in 11 and others in 3. Out of 31 district panchayats, the BJP leading in 28. In 81 municipalities, the BJP leading in 60, Congress in 6 and others in 1.

In Junagadh, poll results of nine out of 158 seats have been declared. Congress is in the driver's seat with victory in 5 seats while the BJP and the AAP have bagged 2 seats each.

In other areas, the BJP has emerged victorious in Ganjisar seat of Santalpur taluka panchayat, Ward No.1 of Bardoli Nagarpalika, Ward No.1 of Amod Nagarpalika and Botad Nagarpalika.

With counting of votes is underway in Gujarat local bodies elections, the BJP is leading in both Unjha nagarpalika and Kutch tehsil while the AAP has won the Jamnagar panchayat tehsil.

AAP is ahead in some district panchayat seats in Bhavnagar and Amreli.

BJP makes early gains as counting began today. The BJP took an early lead in municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats results.

