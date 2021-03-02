Gujarat local body election results 2021: BJP makes early gains, AAP wins Jamnagar tehsil - Updates2 min read . 12:10 PM IST
- For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, the SEC said
The counting of votes for polls to 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat, and 231 taluka panchayat in Gujarat is being held on Tuesday.
The polling, which witnessed a three-way contest between BJP, Congress and AAP, took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82%, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60% for taluka panchayats.
The final figures were released on Monday by the State Election Commission.
Voting was held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials had informed.
Here are the live updates:
