Gujarat municipal election: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, February 18, congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on securing a landslide victory in the Gujarat Municipal Election. He said, “Gujarat's bond with BJP is not only unbreakable but also getting stronger by the day!”

“I thank the people of Gujarat for blessing the BJP with their support in the local body elections held across the state. This is yet another victory for politics of development,” PM Modi said.

“It is humbling how the people of Gujarat are time and again reposing their faith in us. These special blessings give us even more energy to work in service of the people,” PM Modi added.

“I would like to appreciate every BJP Karyakarta for their efforts on the ground, which have contributed to this outstanding result,” the Prime Minister added.

What happened in Gujarat Municipal Election The ruling BJP on Tuesday swept the local body polls in Gujarat by winning the Junagadh Municipal Corporation (JMC) as well as 60 municipalities out of 68, and all three taluka panchayats — Gandhinagar, Kapadvanj and Kathlal — where voting was held on February 16, news agency PTI reported.

Out of the 68 municipalities which were up for grabs, 60 went to the BJP, two to the SP and one to the Congress. There was no clear winner in five municipalities — Mangrol, Dakor, Anklav, Chhotaudepur and Vavla.

The Congress won just one municipality — the Salaya municipality of Devbhumi Dwarka district. The opposition party retained power by winning 15 out of 28 seats in the municipality.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came a close second, bagging 13 seats of this Muslim-dominated urban body (Salaya).

The Samajwadi Party (SP), a regional outfit, did better by bagging two municipalities.

What happened in 2018 Gujarat local body elections In the last elections held in 2018, Congress clinched 14 municipalities with a clear majority. It also managed to acquire power in Mahudha and Jhalod municipalities with the support of independents who won.

This time, the BJP has managed to snatch at least 15 municipalities from the Congress in a state where the ruling party continued its electoral dominance after sweeping the 2022 assembly polls and winning 25 of the 26 Lok Sabha seats last year.