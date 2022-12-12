Gujarat oath ceremony LIVE updates: The ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of BJP-led states
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Gujarat oath ceremony: After accomplishing a landslide victory in Gujarat on 8 December, the Bharatiya Janata Party will officially be forming the government in the western state for the seventh consecutive time on Monday (12 December). BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second time today in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries.
The 60-year-old leader will be administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function to be held at the Helipad Ground, Gandhinagar at 2 PM. Catch all the latest updates about Gujarat oath ceremony at Mint's Liveblog.
12 Dec 2022, 12:12 PM ISTGujarat oath ceremony updates: BJP creates 5 new records in 2022 polls
1. The Bharatiya Janat Party secured in 7th straight triumph in Gujarat after previous victories in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, 2012, and 2017.
2. The BJP's voting share was 52.5%. The saffron party has registered the best-ever poll score in the Gujarat Assembly elections.
3. BJP swept the Gujarat Assembly election with a whopping 156 seats, which is the highest number of seats any party has won after the formation of the state in the year 1960.
4. Among the important seats that BJP won this time were Congress bastions Mahudha and Thasra of Kheda, Borsad of Anand, and Vyara. These seats were held by Congress since Independence.
5. The BJP also won 24 out of 27 ST reserved seats in Gujarat, an increase of 12 seats as compared to the last elections. The tribals, too, voted for BJP in huge numbers.
12 Dec 2022, 11:58 AM ISTGujarat oath ceremony live updates: 5 things about Bhupendra Patel
1. Bhupendra Patel, the second-time chosen CM, has been associated with RSS since his youth.
2. The engineer-turned-politician, Patel is the 5th Patidar CM in Gujarat. The former Gujarat CMs from the Patidar community include Anandiben Patel, Keshubhai Patel, Babubhai Patel, and Chimanbhai Patel.
3. Fondly called 'Dada', the Gujarat CM is a follower of the Akram Vignan Movement founded by Dada Bhagwan. It is a religious movement that drew inspiration from Jainism.
4. Bhupendra Patel is one of the few politicians who is lauded for his clean record as he never had any criminal case against him.
5. The saffron leader has a construction business and until he became an MLA in 2017, he used to operate from his site office only.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
12 Dec 2022, 11:46 AM ISTGujarat oath LIVE: Bhupendra Patel's second victory from Ghatlodia
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel won the Ghatlodia seat in 2017 as well. At that time, 13 candidates contested from this constituency. Patel comfortably won from Ghatlodia defeating Indian National Congress's Patel Shashikant (BHURABHAI) by a huge margin of 1,17,750 votes in 2017.
Ghatlodia came into existence after the delimitation in 2008. It is a Patidar-dominated region. The seat has given two chief ministers--Bhupendra Patel and Anandiben Patel--to the state.
Former Gujarat CM Anandiben won in 2012 from Ghatlodia.
12 Dec 2022, 11:37 AM ISTGujarat oath ceremony: Bhupendra Patel won from Ghatlodia
Bhupendra Patel won the Ghatlodia seat with the highest margin of 1.92 lakh votes in the elections. A low-profile BJP leader and the first from the Kadva Patidar sub-group to become CM, Patel replaced former chief minister Vijay Rupani in September 2021.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
12 Dec 2022, 10:54 AM ISTBhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM today
Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive time in Gandhinagar on Monday. Patel will be administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at 2 PM
1
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!