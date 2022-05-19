A day after resigning from the Congress, Patidar leader Hardik Patel today said he has not taken any decision yet on joining BJP or AAP in Gujarat.

"I have not taken any decision as of now on joining any political party, be it the BJP or AAP," 28-year old Hardik said.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, the Patidar leader claimed the Congress had no vision and biased against Gujarati people. "I wasted my three years in this party," Patel said

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls due later this year, Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from the Congress. Posting his resignation letter on Twitter, he exuded confidence in working positively for Gujarat in the future.

"Lack of seriousness about all issues is a major problem with the Congress party's senior leadership. Whenever I met with the senior leadership, I always felt that leaders were not really interested in hearing about problems concerning the people of Gujarat but were more engrossed on what messages they had received on their mobile and other such trivial things. Whenever our country faced challenges and when the Congress needed leadership, Congress leaders were enjoying abroad! Some people behave in a way like they hate Gujarat and Gujaratis," read his letter.

Patel had gained prominence in 2015 after he led the agitation seeking reservation for the Patidar community in the state. He was made the Gujarat Congress working president in July 2020.