Gujarat polls: AAP to declare its CM candidate today

As per party sources, those in the race for the top post from the AAP include its state unit president Gopal Italia, national general secretary Isudan Gadhvi and general secretary Manoj Soratihya.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will announce today the name of the party's chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections on the basis of opinions given by the people of the state, party office-bearers said on Thursday.
Earlier, Kejriwal had urged people to contact the party through SMS, WhatsApp, voice mail and e-mail to give their views about who should be the CM candidate from the party in the state, which is currently being ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
He had said that people could submit their points of view till November 3 evening and on the basis of their opinions, the name of the party's chief ministerial face would be announced the next day.
Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a press conference in Ahmedabad on Friday to announce the results, the party said in a statement. "We will announce the result on November 4," he had said last Saturday.
At that time, Kejriwal had also said, "During the Punjab elections, we had asked people as to who should be the next chief minister. People named Bhagwant Mann by a huge majority. And as per the wishes of the public, we made him chief minister."
Meanwhile, the AAP on Thursday announced its ninth list of 10 candidates for the Gujarat polls, taking the number of candidates whose names have been announced so far to 118.
The Election Commission announced on Thursday that assembly elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on 1 December and 5 December, with the counting of votes on 8 December along with that of Himachal Pradesh.
“A total of 51,782 polling stations will be set up across Gujarat. Of these, 1,274 will be managed by women polling and security personnel," the Election Commission said.
Also, home voting facility will be there for 80 years + & PwD voter, with benchmark 40 percent disability. There are over 4.9 crore eligible voters in total in Gujarat, including 4.6 lakh first time voters.
The Election Commission said it was setting up over 1,200 polling stations, especially for women. To encourage young voters, 33 stations will be manned by the youngest of EC employees while 182 stations will be manned by persons with disabilities.
The term of the Gujarat assembly ends on February 18, 2023 and the elections have been announced 110 days in advance.
Gujarat's election spiced up by the AAP's entry as the BJP looks to continue its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 while the main opposition Congress works to amp up its campaign.
In elections held in 2017 in Gujarat, the BJP had won 99 seats, while the Congress won 77, winning 49.05 percent and 42.97 percent of the votes, respectively.
The state will witness a three-cornered contest - among the ruling BJP, opposition Congress and AAP.