Gujarat polls: Kejriwal promises RTO services at doors for auto-rickshaw drivers

Ahead of the assembly elections in Gujarat, Arvind Kejriwal has promised RTO services at the doorsteps of auto-rickshaw drivers to reduce corruption
Proclaiming that it was the auto-rickshaw drivers that played a great role in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) victory in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal promised the auto-rickshaw drivers in Gujarat, to bring RTO services to their doorstep if the party is voted to power. While addressing a gathering of auto-rickshaw drivers in Ahmadabad, the national convener of the party promised to check corruption in RTOs and also to save them from harassment.
Arvind Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, where people will choose a new government in a few months. He also asserted that his Government in Delhi paid ₹5000 each to nearly 1.5 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers twice during the pandemic-induced lockdown.
"In Delhi, you do not need to go to the RTO (Regional Transport Office) for works like the renewal of license, change of ownership, permit, or hypothecation. We have given a phone number. Give a call and a Delhi government officer will come to your doorstep. You will get your license renewed in the same way you order a pizza on phone," he said.
Arvind Kejriwal said, the measure will check bribery and the auto-rickshaw driver can actually save that money. "You will not be required to pay any bribe. But for that you will have to form AAP's government," he said.
The auto-drivers also complained of being harassed under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "This (Section) 188 was also used for harassment in Delhi. I know what this Section 188 is all about. They would make bogus cases, whether one was accused or not. They'd treat them as if they were murderers. I freed them from (Section) 188, and will do the same in Gujarat." Kejriwal said.
Section 188 of the IPC criminalizes disobedience to orders duly promulgated by a public servant. The offense under the section is punishable by imprisonment of up to six months or a fine of ₹1000.
Kejriwal also asserted that auto-rickshaw drivers will also reap the benefits of free and quality education and health services like the people of Delhi. As inflation is at record levels, the free electricity of up to 300 units will also ease off the burden on auto-rickshaw drivers.