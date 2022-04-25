Gujarat Independent legislator Jignesh Mevani, arrested from the western state by Assam Police last Wednesday for a purported Tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was granted bail on Monday.

A local court in Kokrajhar on Sunday sent Mevani to one day's judicial custody.

"Court sent Jignesh Mevani to one-day judicial custody and the court will take up the bail petition on Monday. Police sought 10-day custody. If the court will not grant the bail, then we will move the higher court," Mevani's Advocate Angshuman Bora told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.

An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.

A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.

A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".

In the controversial tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.

Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.

The Assam state Congress unit had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator.

Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019.