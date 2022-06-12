OPEN APP
Home / Politics / News /  Gun-control overhaul demanded in rallies across the US

Thousands of people filled the National Mall in Washington on Saturday as thousands more marched in cities across the country to demand that Congress act on proposed gun-control measures.

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout