Gun-control overhaul demanded in rallies across the US4 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 05:10 PM IST
March For Our Lives holds national day of action following mass shootings and congressional hearings on gun violence
March For Our Lives holds national day of action following mass shootings and congressional hearings on gun violence
Thousands of people filled the National Mall in Washington on Saturday as thousands more marched in cities across the country to demand that Congress act on proposed gun-control measures.