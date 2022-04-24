Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won in 28 wards while its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) won in four wards as the counting of votes in 57 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) is underway.

"BJP has so far won in 28 wards while its ally party AGP won in 4 wards and AAP and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) won in one each," informed an official to news agency ANI.

BJP's ally party Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) contested seven wards according to its seat-sharing arrangement with BJP.

The counting of votes for the GMC election began at Moniram Dewan Trade Centre, Guwahati from 8 am.

Polling in 57 wards out of 60 wards of Guwahati Municipal Corporation was held on April 22 as the BJP had won the other three unopposed.

The elections to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation recorded a 52.80 per cent turnout.

Congress had contested the most wards at 54, followed by the ruling BJP at 50, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at 39, and the Assam Jatiya Parishad at 25.

As many as 197 candidates are in fray. The BJP had fielded nominees in 53 seats, out of which three were elected uncontested. Nineteen others, including Independents, are also in contention.

The saffron party’s ally in the ruling coalition at Dispur, the Asom Gana Parishad, is contesting in seven wards.

On being asked about how many votes BJP will, Pramod Swami, BJP candidate from ward number 16, exuded his confidence over winning the GMC election and said the people of Assam have trust in state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works done under his leadership in the state.

"Here is already a double engine government and BJP will get full votes as the people of Assam have trust in Himanta Biswa Sarma and the development works that have been done under his leadership," Swami said.

Another BJP Candidate from ward number 55, Manoj Kumar Nath expressed his confidence in winning full votes and said, "I have full faith that BJP will win all the 57 wards. The Chief Minister has done a lot for the people of Assam and they have their trust in him."

In a veiled attack on the state Chief Minister, Manjit Mahanta, Congress leader said this time people will give their answers for the corruption that took place under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Out of the 60, you need 30-32 votes to form the government, the Indian National Congress will get its majority. We are going to form GMC," the Congress leader said.

*With inputs from agencies