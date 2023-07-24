Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI begins survey amid legal challenge

A group from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is scheduled to initiate an examination of the Gyanvapi mosque on Monday, despite the mosque management committee's appeal to the Supreme Court against the Varanasi district court's decision that permitted the inspection, as reported by Hindustan Times citing sources.

Earlier on Friday, the Varanasi district court issued a ruling demanding an extensive investigation of the Gyanvapi Masjid by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The purpose of this survey is to determine whether the mosque was constructed on top of a pre-existing Hindu temple.

The court stated that conducting a scientific examination is crucial to reveal the authentic historical facts surrounding the site.

Nevertheless, the court directed that the sealed section, which has been inaccessible since the Supreme Court's order in May 2022, should be excluded from the survey. This specific area has been a subject of dispute, with Hindus asserting that a Shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva) was discovered there, while Muslims contend that it is part of a fountain.

“The ASI survey will begin on Monday. All the parties, including plaintiffs and defendants related to the matter, have been informed about it," Varanasi district magistrate, S Rajalingam.

The committee in charge of the mosque has announced that they will not participate in the survey. They further stated that they have already approached the Supreme Court to challenge the ruling issued by the district court regarding the survey.

“If the survey begins from Monday, we will not participate in it. A petition against the order of the Varanasi district court has been filed by the counsel for the committee. The advocates of the committee filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday itself," SM Yasin, the joint secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, said.

On Friday, District Judge Ajaya Krishna Vishvesha granted the request of four Hindu women plaintiffs and instructed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to perform a comprehensive survey of the area where the mosque is situated, adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

The survey is to be conducted using various techniques such as dating, excavation, and ground-penetrating radar (GPR). The judge also demanded a report from ASI by August 4, when the case will be revisited.

The court's decision was based on two applications submitted by four out of the five Hindu plaintiffs who initiated a lawsuit in August 2021. Their suit sought the unrestricted right to worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, which is situated within the premises containing Hindu deities' idols. The applications for the survey were filed by Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, and Lakshmi Devi. Advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Jain, Sudhir Tripathi, and Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi presented their arguments on behalf of these plaintiffs.

In response, the mosque management committee rejected the claim that the mosque was constructed over a temple and asserted that the site has always been a mosque.

Advocates Ansari and Ekhlaq Ahmad, representing the management committee, opposed the proposed survey, contending that it is not appropriate to order such an investigation to gather evidence. They also pointed out that a survey by an advocate commissioner had already been conducted in April 2022, and until the validity of that survey is determined, there should be no authorization for a new survey.

Additionally, Jitendra Singh Visen, the international chief of Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh, stated that advocate Anupam Dwivedi will be present during the survey on behalf of Rakhi Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)