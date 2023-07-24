Gyanvapi Mosque: ASI begins survey amid legal challenge

The court's decision was based on two applications submitted by four out of the five Hindu plaintiffs who initiated a lawsuit in August 2021. Their suit sought the unrestricted right to worship at the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal, which is situated within the premises containing Hindu deities' idols. The applications for the survey were filed by Rekha Pathak, Manju Vyas, Sita Sahu, and Lakshmi Devi. Advocates Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu Jain, Sudhir Tripathi, and Subhash Nandan Chaturvedi presented their arguments on behalf of these plaintiffs.