Taking a dig at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that Kumar had apologized with folded hands for the Janata Dal-United joining the BJP-led NDA alliance to form the government in the state.

Tejashwi said that all the RJD MLAs had witnessed when Nitish Kumar asked for forgiveness. The RJD leader also ruled out future alliances with the Nitish Kumar-led JDU.

“Hamare ghar jab aaye to haath jodkar maafi maang rahe the. He had asked for forgiveness in front of all the MLAs, they were all witnesses. How many times in the House has he apologised with folded hands, saying that he had made a mistake and that he will not join the BJP now?” Tejashwi said.

“His oath has no value. No one trusts him, as he may change his mind anytime. Twice we took pity on him and gave him life and both times he showed his real form. This time there is no meaning,” he added.

Aiming to strengthen the RJD, Tejashwi Yadav launched the “Aabhar Yatra” on Tuesday, September 10.

He said: “Today is the first day of our journey. We have come for the Karyakarta Darshan and Samvad program. We aim to communicate with the party workers and listen to them. We will listen to the advice of the workers on how to expand the party and how to strengthen the party and will work in that direction. The party will be strong only if the workers are strong.”

Speaking on the issue of law and order situation in Bihar, the RJD leader said: “Murders are happening continuously. Criminals have become unbridled and they are not afraid of the police. Nitish Kumar's reputation has completely ended. He is not able to maintain law and order. Everyone is worried. Bank robberies and kidnappings are happening every day. CM is not interested in controlling crimes. They have a false notion that everything is going well. Their only job is to abuse the opposition.”