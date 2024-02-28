 'Had full faith in Supreme Court': AAP's Kuldeep Kumar takes charge as Chandigarh Mayor | Mint
'Had full faith in Supreme Court': AAP's Kuldeep Kumar takes charge as Chandigarh Mayor

Written By Arshdeep kaur

On February 20, the Supreme Court, in its judgement in the Chandigarh mayor polls, declared him as the winner of the elections

AAP's Kuldeep Kumar takes charge as Chandigarh Mayor (PTI)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar on Wednesday took charge as Chandigarh's mayor. On February 20, the Supreme Court, in its judgement in the Chandigarh mayor polls, declared him as the winner of the elections, quashing Returning Officer Anil Masih's decision by which BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar was declared as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30.

Kumar, after taking charge as Chandigarh Mayor, told media that he had full faith in that he would get justice at Supreme Court.

"I had a hope that I would get justice. For that, we moved to the Supreme Court, and I had full faith that we would get justice there," he said.

(Disclaimer: This is a breaking story. More details are awaited.)

Published: 28 Feb 2024, 01:25 PM IST
