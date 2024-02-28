'Had full faith in Supreme Court': AAP's Kuldeep Kumar takes charge as Chandigarh Mayor
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Kuldeep Kumar on Wednesday took charge as Chandigarh's mayor. On February 20, the Supreme Court, in its judgement in the Chandigarh mayor polls, declared him as the winner of the elections, quashing Returning Officer Anil Masih's decision by which BJP candidate Manoj Kumar Sonkar was declared as Chandigarh Mayor on January 30.