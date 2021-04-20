Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >'Had I found coronavirus, would have stuffed it in mouth of Fadnavis': Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

'Had I found coronavirus, would have stuffed it in mouth of Fadnavis': Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad

Premium
File photo. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a press conference.
2 min read . 05:47 AM IST PTI

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said he wishes he could 'stuff coronavirus in the mouth' of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition

Buldhana (Maha): Amid a row over Remdesivir supply in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said he wishes he could "stuff coronavirus in the mouth" of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition.

Buldhana (Maha): Amid a row over Remdesivir supply in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has said he wishes he could "stuff coronavirus in the mouth" of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, sparking protests by the opposition.

The Shiv Sena which leads the three-party ruling alliance in the state is targeting the former chief minister for objecting to Mumbai police grilling a pharma company's director over stocking thousands of vials of Remdesivir, in high demand for treating coronavirus patients.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Shiv Sena which leads the three-party ruling alliance in the state is targeting the former chief minister for objecting to Mumbai police grilling a pharma company's director over stocking thousands of vials of Remdesivir, in high demand for treating coronavirus patients.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Had I found coronavirus, I would have stuffed it in the mouth of Fadnavis," Gaikwad said.

Talking to reporters on Saturday, Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana, asked what would Fadnavis have done if he was the chief minister during the pandemic.

Instead of supporting state ministers, BJP leaders are mocking them and want the state government to fail, he said.

The Centre asked Remdesivir manufacturing companies in Maharashtra not to supply the drug to the state, he claimed.

Following Gaikwad's remarks, BJP workers staged protests against him in Buldhana on Sunday and burnt the MLA's effigy.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Sanjay Kute alleged in a press conference in Buldhana that MVA leaders are using indecent language against the Central government and Fadnavis to misleading the people of the state, which is "cheap politics".

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

"This issue is over for us. We will aggressively raise failures of the MVA government," he said.

Kute said his vehicle was stoned and attacked by alleged supporters of Gaikwad after the presser.

MLA Gaikwad on Monday alleged that BJP leaders Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar and Chandrakant Patil have helped the owner of Bruck Pharma who stocked Remdesivir injections and was recently questioned by Mumbai Police.

"They (Central government) are supplying Remdesivir injections to Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan. But Fadnavis, Darekar and Patil are creating hurdles in the supply of Remdesivir to Maharashtra," he alleged.

Gaikwad demanded that Fadnavis, Darekar and Patil be held responsible for the deaths of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra and they be booked for sedition.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.