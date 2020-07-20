Hale and hearty Delhi Health Minister to resume work after Covid-19 treatment

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain will resume work from today. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal informed about the same on Twitter today. “Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients. He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!" Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened.

Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated Covid-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.





