Half of India owns a bicycle, but pedalling away on roads is risky

Bicycles need fairly low-cost infrastructure, and small investments can go a long way. Safe cycling facilities can be integrated in road projects with just about 10% extra money, say transport experts. The Chandigarh administration found in a survey that basic elements such as lack of lighting, open manholes, unpruned trees and unsafe junctions can be deterrents to cyclists. Although data is not available, anecdotal accounts suggest the city has witnessed a surge of cyclists in the last few years after attempts to address such challenges. The city has seen a high number of cycle accidents in the past.

