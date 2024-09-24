’Hanuman ji has always protected AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi and its people...’ says CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday offered prayers at the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Delhi and said “Hanuman ji has been our 'Sankat Mochan.”

“For the last 2 years, AAP and Arvind Kejriwal were attacked in every way possible. Efforts were made to break up, suppress us and silence us, but Hanuman ji has always protected AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi and its people…”

"I sought blessings of Lord Hanuman, who has protected us in all the crises, to continue working for Delhi people and bring back Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister in the elections," she said.

After his release from Tihar jail, Kejriwal stepped down as Delhi's chief minister amid corruption charges, stating that he wouldn't resume the role unless the public granted him a "certificate of honesty" by voting for AAP in the upcoming February elections.