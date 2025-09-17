Rahul Gandhi's one-liner greeting to PM Modi on 75th birthday, netizens note ‘shri lagana bhool gye’

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. He took to X to wish him good health.

"Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health," Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also wished PM Modi, posting on X: “Best wishes to Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life.”

Social media users were quick to "read between the lines" as the leader of the Congress conveyed a birthday message to PM Modi.

One person noted that "shri" was missing in Rahul Gandhi's X post and that the LoP had not tagged PM Modi.

"You forgot to use 'Shri'...In Indian culture, 'Shri'/'Shrimati' is used before taking the name of someone elder to you," a user commented.

Another said, "Thoda sa bada dil dikha k tag bhi kr dena tha."

"I know you wished Modi ji a happy birthday with a heavy heart... but it's still okay. May God grant you continued losing elections to Modi ji," a separate comment below Rahul Gandhi's post read.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore also extended wishes, writing in a post on X, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy 75th birthday and good health."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal poste on X, "Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life."

PM Modi's 75th birthday The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will celebrate PM Modi's 75th birthday on Wednesday, September 17. The party will carry out a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

The party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

PM Modi himself is travelling to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to kick off a nationwide campaign focusing on women and children health and nutrition.

He will launch a slew of other development programmes, including one with focus on tribal population, and address people as well.

BJP leaders, allies and members of other parties extended birthday wishes to Modi, who has led his party to unprecedented geographical expansion and electoral success since 2014.

