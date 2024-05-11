Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first press conference after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in an excise policy case. CM Kejriwal gave a flying kiss to his supporters at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters and said, “I am very happy to be back among all of you. Together we have to save our country from dictatorship, I will fight with all my might, I need the support of 140 crore people of the country".

Here are the top quotes from Arvind Kejriwal's speech:

"Lord Hanuman has blessed our party, a miracle has happened that's why I am in front of you".

“I will work tirelessly, campaign across country to finish 'dictatorship' and save India in the next 21 days". Kejriwal said as the interim bail of the Delhi CM is ending on June 1.

“They (BJP) sent top four AAP leaders to jail thinking the party will disintegrate. However, this (AAP) is not a party, it is a thought. The more they want to finish, the more it will expand. The PM wants to crush the Aam Aadmi Party".

“If PM Modi wants to learn about fighting corruption, he should learn from Arvind Kejriwal; we sent corrupt to jail".

Kejriwal alleged that PM Modi is on a new mission "One Nation One Leader", and added that the Prime Minister wants to send all opposition leaders to jail. " In a few days Mamata Bnerjee, Tejashwi Yadav, Pinarayi Vijayan, and several other opposition leaders will be in jail if BJP re-win in the general election".

"I have spoken to several experts, psephologists, and analysts and everyone said that BJP will win around 230 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. INDIA alliance will be winning the election this time".

"BJP is asking about INDIA bloc PM candidate...I ask who will be the PM candidate of BJP because as per PM Modi's rule, any political leader reaches 75 years of age will be retired from politics. And on 17 September 2025, PM Modi will turn 75".

"PM Modi wants to end the political career of talented BJP leaders. They ended the political career of LK Advani, MM Joshi, Sumitra Mahajan, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Vasundhara Raje, Raman Singh, and the next on the line is Yogi Adityanath," Kejriwal said.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)

