'From Mamata Banerjee to Tejashwi Yadav, all opposition leaders will be jail if BJP wins': Arvind Kejriwal | 10 points
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal held his first press conference after Supreme Court granted him bail. He gave a flying kiss to supporters at AAP headquarters and emphasized the need for unity to fight dictatorship.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first press conference after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in an excise policy case. CM Kejriwal gave a flying kiss to his supporters at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters and said, “I am very happy to be back among all of you. Together we have to save our country from dictatorship, I will fight with all my might, I need the support of 140 crore people of the country".