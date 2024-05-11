Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday held his first press conference after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 in an excise policy case. CM Kejriwal gave a flying kiss to his supporters at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters and said, “I am very happy to be back among all of you. Together we have to save our country from dictatorship, I will fight with all my might, I need the support of 140 crore people of the country".

