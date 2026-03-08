Women's Day: When Indira Gandhi said she felt ‘insulted’ for being called a man | Video

Women's Day 2026: Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had once said that she considered it an insult to be called a ‘man’. A video of Indira Gandhi’s comments, way back in 1975, is being shared extensively on social media on International Women’s Day

In a 1975 interview with the BBC, a reporter mentioned the common, backhanded compliment aimed at praising her strength in a male-dominated cabinet, she replied: "I consider it an insult... Why should I be considered a man when I am not?"

What was Indira Gandhi called a man? The Congress veteran, Indira Gandhi, was often referred to as "the only man in the Indian government" (or sometimes "the only man in her cabinet") during her tenure as Prime Minister, particularly for her decisive leadership style.

This remark was often made in a political landscape heavily dominated by men at the time, highlighting what many called her strength and authority. The phrase was meant to acknowledge her tough, "Iron Lady" demeanour, which some saw as masculine, but it also highlighted the gendered expectations of leadership at the time.

Gandhi rejected this characterisation, viewing it as an insult rather than a compliment.

Many social media users commented on the characterisation in the video's comments on the eve of Women's Day 2026. “She sure knew how to make her point,” a user commented

India's only woman PM “During her leadership, India saw major turning points: the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, the nationalisation of major banks, the Green Revolution strengthening India’s food security, and India’s first nuclear test in 1974 (Pokhran-I). Yet, despite these achievements, she was often described as “the only man in the cabinet,” a user said on Instagram.

“Decades later, the question still lingers. Do we still measure powerful women using male standards?” the user commented.

Indira Gandhi served as the prime minister of India from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984. She was India's first and only female prime minister, and a central figure in Indian politics as the leader of the Congress party. She was the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister.

Why is Women's Day celebrated?

International Women's Day, celebrated on 8 March every year, honours the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while advocating for gender equality and accelerating women's empowerment.