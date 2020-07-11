Home >Politics >News >Hardik Patel appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee
File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Hardik Patel (AP )
File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Hardik Patel (AP )

Hardik Patel appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2020, 10:09 PM IST ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has permitted Hardik Patel to be the president of GPCC

NEW DELHI : Congress on Saturday announced that party leader Hardik Patel has been appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the Working President of GPCC with immediate effect," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a release.

Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections. He had launched a campaign in Gujarat demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Moreover, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also approved the proposal of the appointment of three District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Gujarat with immediate effect. They are Mahendrasinh H Parmar from Anand, Anand Chaudhary from Surat and Yasin Gajjan from Dwaraka, AICC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

