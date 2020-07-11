Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >News >Hardik Patel appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee
File photo of Rahul Gandhi with Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel appointed Working President of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee

1 min read . 10:09 PM IST ANI

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has permitted Hardik Patel to be the president of GPCC

NEW DELHI : Congress on Saturday announced that party leader Hardik Patel has been appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

Congress on Saturday announced that party leader Hardik Patel has been appointed as the Working President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the Working President of GPCC with immediate effect," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a release.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Hardik Patel as the Working President of GPCC with immediate effect," All India Congress Committee (AICC) said in a release.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Patel had joined the Congress ahead of the last Lok Sabha elections. He had launched a campaign in Gujarat demanding reservation for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

Moreover, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also approved the proposal of the appointment of three District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents in Gujarat with immediate effect. They are Mahendrasinh H Parmar from Anand, Anand Chaudhary from Surat and Yasin Gajjan from Dwaraka, AICC said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated