UK appoints new trade commissioner to drive trade, investment ties with South Asia

New Delhi: Harjinder Kang has been appointed as the UK’s trade commissioner for South Asia, the British High Commission in India said in a statement on Wednesday.
In his new role, Kang will be responsible for leading the overseas effort to promote trade, investment, trade policy and export finance, while also serving as the British Deputy High Commissioner for western India. He will be based in Mumbai and will have responsibility for Maharashtra, Goa, and Madhya Pradesh.
Kang has previously served as the UK’s chief negotiator for the UK-India Free Trade Agreement and will now play a pivotal role in supporting its implementation.
“Harjinder will use his experience to build on our outstanding track record on trade in South Asia, expanding opportunities for British businesses in untapped markets," said UK secretary of state for Business and Trade, Kemi Badenoch.
Prior to joining the Department for Business and Trade, Kang spent nearly 30 years at AstraZeneca, where he was the global commercial director. He has also served as a member of the Council of the University of Birmingham.
“With an economy worth over £3.2 trillion and a growing population, a flourishing trade and investment relationship with South Asia holds vast potential for UK businesses and consumers," added Badenoch.
Commenting on his appointment, Kang said, “It is an honour to be appointed as Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, both vibrant and growing regions which are pivotal to the UK’s security and prosperity."
Kang, who was born in Jalandhar and moved to the UK with his parents at the age of three, is married with three daughters.