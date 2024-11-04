Harris and Trump rush to overcome vulnerabilities in final day before election
Ken Thomas , Vivian Salama , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Nov 2024, 04:21 PM IST
SummaryOn the eve of Election Day, the candidates are making their final pitches in the swing states.
EAST LANSING, Mich.—Kamala Harris is running against a persistent level of negativity about the direction of the country, the kind of which few incumbent party nominees survive. Donald Trump is trying to overcome high unfavorability marks and a public with entrenched opinions about him.
