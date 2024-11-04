Harris and Trump rush to overcome vulnerabilities in final day before election

Since 2015, Trump has been a deeply polarizing political figure. His unapologetic, politically incorrect rhetoric has won him both die-hard supporters and the staunchest of critics. He has publicly mocked a disabled reporter, demonized migrants and questioned whether former President Barack Obama and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley were really born in the U.S. He has struggled to make traction, in particular, with women who are repelled by some of his disparaging and offensive comments, including questioning Harris’ racial identity, accusations of sexual abuse, and his advocacy for overturning Roe v. Wade, the legal decision that had provided the constitutional right to an abortion.