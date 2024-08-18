Harris was hamstrung by caution. Now she’s the Democrats’ driving force
Rebecca Ballhaus ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 16 min read 18 Aug 2024, 03:33 PM IST
SummaryA deferential approach to Biden and early missteps gave way to sharper skills and business ties. A turning point came with the abortion fight.
In her first months as vice president, Kamala Harris’s staff faced a dilemma: When a military officer saluted her as she boarded Air Force Two, should she salute back?
