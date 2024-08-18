Harris was hamstrung by caution. Now she’s the Democrats’ driving force

The scrutiny fed the caution from Harris, who had spent four years in Washington as a California senator when she was sworn in, and her aides. Her team tried to avoid posting photos from joint events she did with Biden, where the “President of the United States" seal on the lectern she was standing behind was clearly visible, people familiar with the operations said. In preparing speeches and talking points, Harris made a point of ensuring her words would align with the president’s, often asking her staff, “How is he talking about that?" Her team waited for Biden to issue his nightly schedule and statements before sending out Harris’s.