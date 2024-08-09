Harris’s Israel dilemma: How far to distance herself from Biden on Gaza
Alexander Ward ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 09 Aug 2024, 03:07 PM IST
SummaryThe vice president’s focus on the plight of the Palestinians helps woo progressive voters—but it comes with risks.
WASHINGTON : Vice President Kamala Harris emerged from a tense White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last month demanding an end to the fighting in Gaza, saying she would “not be silent" about the worsening humanitarian conditions for Palestinians.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less