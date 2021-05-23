OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Harsh Vardhan asks Ramdev to withdraw his comments on allopathy

NEW DELHI : Reacting to yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s statement on allopathic medicines Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday wrote him a letter asking him to withdraw the comments.

Citing a video circulating on social media, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday had said Ramdev has claimed that allopathy is a “stupid science" and medicines such as remdesivir, faviflu, and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed to treat covid-19 patients.

The apex non-governmental medical body also said that Ramdev stated “lakhs of patients have died after taking allopathic medicines".

However, Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust denied the remarks citing them false.

“The statement on allopathy disrespects the covid-19 warriors and hurt the sentiments of the country. Your statement on allopathy can break the morale of healthcare workers and weaken our fight against covid-19," harsh vardhan said in a letter.

Vardhan said that allopathic medicines have saved lives of crores and comments that it is responsible for death of lakhs is “extremely unfortunate".

