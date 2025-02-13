Harshwardhan Sapkal replaces Nana Patole as Maharashtra Congress chief

Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal replaced Nana Patole as the new Maharashtra Congress chief. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

“The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing President, Shri Nana Patole,” the press note said.

Harshwardhan Sapkal was an MLA from 2014 to 2019, representing the Buldhana Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra. He is considered close to Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

The development came after Nana Patole resigned as Maharashtra Congress chief, owning moral responsibility for the party’s crushing defeat in the assembly elections in November last year.

Nana Patole had tendered his resignation after the party's rout in the Maharashtra assembly election where the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) failed to form its government and lost to the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the NDA.

The Congress also informed that Mallikarjun Kharge approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the Leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Election 2024 In the Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide victory by winning 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

